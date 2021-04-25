Primary election 2021 voters guide: Candidates for Bellefonte, State College school boards

Bellefonte Area Board of School Directors

Candidates (choose 4):

Rodney E. Musser

Party: Dem, Rep

Date of Birth: 11/28/51

Education: Bellefonte 1969; Michigan State University, B.S. 1974

Qualifications: Current board member; Former: Peace Corps Volunteer VISTA volunteer Spring Township Planning Commission Agland Preservation Committee

Q: If elected, what will be your top three priorities, and how will you address them?

A: Funding the needs of the district while respecting the community’s pocketbook. This process of managing our annual budget is difficult given the annual last-minute unknowns from the state and federal governments. Fortunately, we have an exceptionally good budget office. We have been able to upgrade our facilities on a regular schedule but we need to remain within our borrowing capacity and maintain our AAA bond rating which allows us to borrow at a favorable rate and save money for the community. Our graduates will enter a global economy and we need to provide them with a broad perspective of the world. We must continue to focus on inclusion, diversity and equity education if we are to grow as a community and give our staff and students a better understanding of issues both here and abroad. The board of directors must be willing to lead the way in this discussion.

Jon Guizar

Party: Dem, Rep

Date of Birth: 1966

Education: B.S. Civil Engineering, Penn State University

Qualifications: Served for six years as school director. Served as board president for three years. Served as volunteer on many boards over the last 20 years.

Q: If elected, what will be your top three priorities, and how will you address them?

A: 1. Learning gaps — I look forward to encouraging the administration to explore alternate methods of identifying the learning gaps now deepened by the pandemic and supporting/voting to allocate the resources needed to address these gaps. 2. Aging buildings — Our elementary project has been put on hold due to the events of the past year. As a civil engineer and senior project manager in construction, I believe I am well positioned to get that project back on track and communicate concerns as well as opportunities to the administration to bring the project to a safe and timely completion. 3. Charter reform — I will stand strong with other members of the board and the district as we work to bring understanding and change to cyber and charter school funding. I am not opposed to charter schools but I do believe strongly that they should be held to the same rules and financial accountability as our district. Successful charter reform could save the district a substantial amount of money.

Jeffrey Scott Steiner

Party: Dem, Rep

Campaign Website: www.win4bellefonte.com

Date of Birth: Feb. 12, 1966

Education: Bachelor’s Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Masters in Education Penn State.

Qualifications: Two terms as a director for the Bellefonte Area School District Board of Education, four years in board leadership. Currently District Representative on the IU 10 Intermediate Unit Board of Directors, where I chair the Finance and Facilities Committee.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/win4bellefonte

Q: If elected, what will be your top three priorities, and how will you address them?

A: Four years ago, I ran on building a track and renovating Rogers Stadium and am so grateful that we were able to accomplish this. We have initiated the process of upgrading our elementary schools and I very much would hope to use my experience with the track and stadium to help see this project through. We similarly need to ensure the availability of advanced technology for all students to ensure equal educational access. As we start to come out from under COVID we need to refocus on addressing mainstream learning gaps at all levels, which have increased due to the pandemic, as well as enhancing the identification of special needs and gifted students, with an easier and quicker path for testing and IEP development. Finally, ensuring the education of the whole student to include, but not limited to fine arts, clubs, athletic and non-athletic opportunities.

Jack Bechdel II

Party: Dem, Rep

Campaign Website: www.facebook.com/win4bellefonte

Date of Birth: Sept. 24, 1966

Education: Associate Degree

Contact email: jackbechdel@yahoo.com

Q: If elected, what will be your top three priorities, and how will you address them?

A: I would promote civil discussion versus heated hostility among board members. A sense of unity is necessary for the benefit of the students. I believe that music and art programs help develop young minds and expand their thinking. Preserving these will prepare our students to face their future better. In light of the pandemic, we need to do a better job at educating our children when challenges arise that disrupt their normal classroom studies. Online classes have to deal with more distractions for the students and make it difficult for the teachers to determine if the students are actively participating.

Jordan Emely

Party: Dem, Rep

Campaign Website: facebook.com/groups/emelyforbasd

Date of Birth: March 27, 1999

Education: Bellefonte Area High School, Class of 2017; Penn State, Class of 2020; Penn State, Class of 2022

Qualifications: Bachelor of Science in Education and Public Policy; Relevant advising experience at the collegiate level

Facebook: facebook.com/groups/emelyforbasd

Twitter: @EmelyforBASD

Q: If elected, what will be your top three priorities, and how will you address them?

A: 1) Equitable Education: The debate surrounding the Red Raider mascot has shown more of the cracks within our curriculum and the depth we need to go in the classroom over what the mascot of the district should be. Equitable education is important to ensure that we are preparing students to go into the world with the knowledge they need to be caring and contributing members of society. Finally, an argument against stripping the name Red Raiders has been “educate not eradicate.” If this is something the community is truly passionate about, we need to enhance our education to be equitable to all races and their experiences. 2) Accessibility: As a member of the board, I will research opportunities to expand broadband to areas that don’t have it, and advocate for policies such as universal pre-k, and universal free and reduced lunch. 3) Listen to the constituents: give students space to ask for change within the school. They are the ones that we vote on behalf of, and they deserve a voice.

Andrea Royer

Party: Dem, Rep

Campaign Website: www.win4bellefonte.com

Date of Birth: Feb. 1, 1975

Education: Bellefonte High School, 1993; B.S. Elem. Ed., Indiana University of PA, 1998; M. Ed. Indiana University of PA, 2001

Qualifications: I am a 1993 graduate of Bellefonte High School. I have experience in teaching 6th through 12th grade in an alternative education setting. I also have experience teaching in a private, residential group home for adjudicated girls. I have experience in mental health and substance abuse counseling as well as with adjudicated males, ages 12-21. I currently work with individuals with disabilities in a local day center. I also have two children in the district, Lillian (15) and Jackson (13).

Facebook: Andrea Royer for Bellefonte School Board, Win4Bellefonte

Q: If elected, what will be your top three priorities, and how will you address them?

A: If elected to the Bellefonte School Board, my top three priorities are: To look at identification and testing regulations for special needs and gifted students. Often times students get overlooked, resulting in delays with testing, proper placement and IEPs. Better processes are needed to assure that every student experiences success in education! To investigate the availability of advanced technology for all. This would include further training for our staff to teach, prepare and advance our students for the constantly changing world of technology. To advance education of the whole student; that includes opportunities for students to participate in fine arts, clubs, athletics and non-athletics. Our responsibility is to provide the best education and extra-curricular activities that help students grow into well-rounded, young adults, ready to adapt to the world around them.

State College Area Board of School Directors

Candidates (choose 4):

Dawn Lorenz

Party: Dem, Rep

Campaign Website: dawnisrunning.com

Date of Birth: July 30, 1981

Education: Ph.D., Counselor Education and Supervision (Rehabilitation Education emphasis), The Pennsylvania State University, accredited by the Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Academic Programs (CACREP), M.Ed., School Counseling, accredited by the Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Academic Programs (CACREP), Eastern Kentucky University, B.A., Social Work, University of Kentucky,

Qualifications: School administrator for five years; educator for 10 years; SCASD parent

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Dawn-Lorenz-for-SCASD-School-Director-109353057898225

Q: If elected, what will be your top three priorities, and how will you address them?

A: 1. Review Early Childhood Education in our district to ease key transition times and help all students develop a strong foundation for learning. a. Coordinate with area centers and early elementary educators in our district to identify strengths and weaknesses in current preparatory programs. b. Ensure communication between district administration and area programs regarding access and transition. 2. Increase access to allied health providers for all students. a. Advocate for more school counselors in district schools. b. Seek out potential partnerships among area mental resources and our district. 3. Work with stakeholders to incorporate key lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic into the future vision for our district. a. Review the impact on changes in education on our school community to assess the best course of action moving forward. b. Work to identify changes that have the ability to improve equity and excellence in the district.

Deborah Anderson

Party: Dem, Rep

Campaign Website: deborahandersonphd.wixsite.com/deborahandersonscasd

Date of Birth: Jan. 9, 1972

Education: B.S. in Labor and Employment Relations, Penn State (Schreyer Honors College), 1993; M.S. and Ph.D. in Labor Economics, Cornell University, 1996 and 1998.

Qualifications: 12 years of active volunteer work in SCASD, including Ferguson Township Elementary PTO President and State College Music Boosters Treasurer. Seven years of college-level teaching experience in economics and education. Served three-year term on governing board of State College Presbyterian Church. Current volunteer at Meals on Wheels. Involved parent of two children in SCASD.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Deborah-Anderson-for-SCASD-School-Board-109155454576757

Q: If elected, what will be your top three priorities, and how will you address them?

A: My first priority is providing excellence in education for all students. We should offer all students a challenging curriculum that helps them to reach their full potential. In addition, access to art, music, technical education, sports and other activities allows students to explore their interests and become well-rounded individuals. Second, I believe in financial responsibility: the school board should help ensure that monetary resources are used efficiently and effectively, so that we can provide the best opportunities to our students and support our faculty and staff without overburdening taxpayers. Third, I believe strongly that our schools must be welcoming and inclusive. All students deserve to learn in a positive environment, free from bullying, harassment, bias or discrimination, so that everyone feels supported and at home in our schools. If I am elected, I am committed to listening, learning, and making decisions for the benefit of all students.

Peter Buck

Party: Dem, Rep

Campaign Website: www.buckforpa.com

Date of Birth: July 8, 1976

Education: State College Area High School, 1994 B.A. Music, Penn State University, 2001 M.M. Music Theory & Composition, Penn State University, 2003 Ph.D. Educational Theory & Policy, Penn State University, 2015

Qualifications: 20 years of teaching experience

Facebook: www.facebook.com/BuckForSCASD

Twitter: BuckforSCASD

Q: If elected, what will be your top three priorities, and how will you address them?

A: My top three priorities are recovering from COVID-19, tackling inequity, and providing fiscal oversight to support incredible learning environments for our children’s sustainable future. Our kids need to be safely back in school full-time as soon as possible. Like many, I am eager to see my son fully reunited with his teachers and his peers. We must also focus on social and emotional recovery and coping with lost learning opportunities, especially for our most disadvantaged students. Racial disparity in discipline and inclusion in advanced placement courses has barely improved since I graduated in 1994. I look forward to carrying the conversation forward to build will, policy, and a culture of real inclusion. School board service goes back to fundamentals: fiscal responsibility. With forecasting, efficient budgeting, and wise long-term capital investments in our buildings and grounds that draw down climate-forcing greenhouse gases, we can improve health as well as learning outcomes.

David K. Hutchinson

Party: Dem, Rep

Campaign Website: www.facebook.com/david.hutchinson.52438

Date of Birth: Dec. 7, 1953

Education: BA., MBA, Penn State

Qualifications: State College Area School Board, 2003-present; PA School Boards Assoc. governing board 2012-2020; PSBA president, 2019; National School Climate Council, 2010-2011

Facebook: facebook.com/david.hutchinson.52438

Twitter: twitter.com/hutchinson153

Q: If elected, what will be your top three priorities, and how will you address them?

A: We need to continue to do the things we do well: preparing our students for college; an excellent career & technical school; music, art, extra-curricular opportunities. We have been able to do this due to strong community support and prudent financial planning. However, we need to be more intentional about helping our students develop “future-proof” skills: the ability to think critically, to communicate clearly in multiple contexts – including public speaking, and listening! – to work effectively with people of different backgrounds and perspectives, to develop their intrinsic creativity. This will also enable our students to become effective future citizens. This will require that we intentionally develop school and classroom climates in which every student feels socially, emotionally and intellectually safe; in which every student is seen as an individual, and as a contributor to the greater community. Finally, our students, parents, teachers — and the community — must be our partners.

Jackie Huff

Party: Dem, Rep

Campaign Website: huff4scasd.org

Date of Birth: July 10, 1981

Education: BS Electrical Engineering MS Electrical Engineering

Qualifications: Six years teaching secondary math in public schools; currently teaching in higher-education

Q: If elected, what will be your top three priorities, and how will you address them?

A: Education is the story I know, and I want to serve my community. I have first-hand experience from K-12 to higher-ed and understand the impact that good governance can have on the learning experience in a classroom. If elected, my priorities will be to (1) grow quality educational opportunities for all students, (2) give a voice to teachers and paraprofessionals in the governing process, and (3) serve the community and promote transparency in decision making.

Michelle Glenn Young

Party: Dem, Rep

Campaign Website: www.young4scasd.org

Date of Birth: Nov. 2, 1971

Education: Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science - University of California, San Diego. Masters of System Technology - Naval Postgraduate School. Masters of Military Science - US Marine Corps University.

Qualifications: US Naval Officer for 22 years - managing programs with budgets of $995M and leading over 400 people. Active Stay at Home Mom - served on the FTE PTO executive board for the last five years helping to formalize the organization through recognition as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and PA nonprofit incorporation and raising funds to pay for all school supplies, field trips, and family fun events. I support the Delta Middle Student Advisory Council as a Parent Advisor. Over the last three years, I assisted SCASD by substituting as a paraprofessional and secretary when needed and more recently, as a member of the SCASD Citizens Advisory Committee for Technology. I am experienced in the navigation of SCASD special education and gifted policies and procedures. I also focus my efforts on supporting the boys’ athletics clubs including State College Youth Wrestling, State College Lions Youth Football, and State College Little League.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/young4scasd

Q: If elected, what will be your top three priorities, and how will you address them?

A: SCASD is a high performing district and my efforts will focus on maintaining and improving upon the high academic quality of our school system. As a career Naval Officer and leader, I feel it is important to put programs and policies in place that encourage our children to learn and engage in logic-based critical thinking, creativity, and positive inter-personal collaboration to improve problem solving skills. As someone who identifies with many people of varying backgrounds, I represent non-traditional groups in our community ensuring they have a voice in SCASD. As an experienced manager of multi-million-dollar programs, I can influence the fiscal health of the district and how our taxpayer money is spent. I am committed to fostering the intellectual and personal growth of students, inspiring them to lead a purposeful life. We accomplish this by instilling in them strong moral characteristics such as integrity, courage, fortitude, work ethic, and gratitude.

Carline Crevecoeur

Party: Dem, Rep

Campaign Website: www.carlineforschoolboard.com

Date of Birth: Oct. 2, 1963

Education: St. John’s University BS in Chemistry 1985. SUNY Downstate Medical School MD 1989. SUNY Downstate Health Science Center Residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology 1993. Board Certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology 1998.

Qualifications: Wife, physician, mother and teacher of five State College graduates. A resident of Centre County for 15 years. Volunteered on education boards such as WPSU and NAAHP and sponsored public health programs. Public speaker on women’s health and community issues. Corroborates well with others.

Facebook: Carline Crevecoeur for SCASD School Board

Twitter: @medicrev

Q: If elected, what will be your top three priorities, and how will you address them?

A: My priorities are accessible learning, an inclusive environment, and a re-imagining of education. I would vote to eliminate any barriers to a child’s education caused by their ability or socioeconomic status. I would move to provide more digital and mental health access. Students learn best when provided with a diverse curriculum, relevant materials, and an inclusive environment where they feel welcome. I will bolster special education programs and nurture our high-achieving students in their pursuits of excellence. I want to re-imagine education by providing a quality pre-k to close the opportunity gap and create a positive feedback loop between academic progress and social and emotional learning. I will foster partnerships between parents, teachers, and school resource officers to ensure that our students are safe while also exercising responsible stewardship of our community’s financial resources. Our schools are successful when we satisfy the needs of every one of our students.