Primary election 2021 voters guide: Candidates for council, supervisor races in Centre County

Benner Township Board of Supervisors





Candidates (choose 1):

Randall Moyer

Party: Rep

Did not respond

Benner Township Board of Supervisors Unexpired 2-Year term

Candidates (choose 1):

Thomas Moyer

Party: Rep

Did not respond

College Township Council

Candidates (choose no more than 2):

L. Eric Bernier

Party: Dem

Campaign Website: www.linkedin.com/in/l-eric-bernier-88a14772

Date of Birth: Oct. 19, 1957

Education: • State College High School (1975) • Penn State (1975-1979) • United States Army Reserve (1979-1985)

Qualifications: • College Township Councilman (January 2013-present) • College Township Planning Commission-15 years (1997-2012) • 35 years working in a high profile, community service public sector career integrating access equity into community planning and developing public/private partnerships that enhanced community mobility options

Q: If elected, what will be your top three priorities, and how will you address them?

A: As an existing council member, my priorities are already integrated into the township’s budget, Capital Improvement Plan, vision, and mission statement. This Council has worked collaboratively over the last year to develop these tools to represent to the residents our guiding principles and our action plan. Having said that, I believe the recent pandemic has put our priorities in a slightly different context and given us reason to reconsider the emphasis put on a couple of areas like virtual public engagement, mobility options, and recreational opportunities. I expect to work with our ABC committees, township staff, and the other council members to expand and improve those processes and opportunities.

Dustin Best

Party: Dem

Date of Birth: Aug. 27, 1983

Education: M.S. Biotechnology

Qualifications: Leader, Process/business manager

Q: If elected, what will be your top three priorities, and how will you address them?

A: 1. Environmental sustainability and protection. Let’s be smart about how we move forward with our residential and commercial development. We must take action today to do our part to combat climate change. 2. Improving our government efficiency. We must look internally at how we are running our government and find ways to gain efficiency. I would like to make continuous improvement part of the culture. 3. Resident experience. Let’s continue to improve the experience of live, work, and play for all residents in the township.

Anthony Fragola

Party: Rep

Date of Birth: Sept. 25, 1968

Education: BS Economics; Econometrics

Qualifications: Current College Township Council member; Past College Township Planning Commission member; Past College Township Industrial Development Authority Member Leadership Centre County Alumni (Class of 2004)

Q: If elected, what will be your top three priorities, and how will you address them?

A: If reelected, I will first thank all for the opportunity to serve and continue to work with our current council, township staff and residents to achieve and maintain our priorities to the benefit of our township and residents. Current interests and objectives are: 1. The township is currently working on a Pedestrian Master Plan. What this entails is reviewing areas within the township in which we can have better walkable, bike-able sidewalks and paths in our community. 2. The township is currently working on a Small Area Plan. This entailed and involved a study which reviewed our current zoning uses in our Commercial and Industrial Development Zones to assist council in looking into other current, more up-to-date zoning uses which may be beneficial in encouraging job creating commercial development within our community. 3. Continue to work with and listen to the voices of our residents and to represent all in keeping College Township a great place to live, work, learn amd play.

Ferguson Township Board of Supervisors-At Large

Candidates (choose no more than 2):

Tierra D. Williams

Party: Dem

Campaign Website: secure.everyaction.com/iZI-NwbcaUORbcOhR6Jk_w2?fbclid=IwAR2aB5-aELAQx1kPEIwUomhWotWSBVzHSiozXrayhsDK5inUmNRmPfJCX3Q

Date of Birth: Oct. 24, 1991

Education: B.A. Speech Communications 42A- Human Resource Specialist USAR

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Tierra-D-Williams-for-Ferguson-Board-of-Supervisors-103841361751076

Q: If elected, what will be your top three priorities, and how will you address them?

A: 1. Transparency in Mental Health Policies 2. Equitable Housing 3. Police Accountability

Lisa Strickland

Party: Dem

Date of Birth: Nov. 4, 1973

Education: State College Area High School graduate; B.A. International Politics, Penn State University; Graduate Certificate in Community and Economic Development, Penn State University

Qualifications: Ferguson Township Supervisor since June 2019; SEDA-COG Board member; CRCOG Transportation and Land Use Committee member; Centre County Metropolitan Planning Organization Coordinating Committee member; Pine Grove Mills Farmer Market Steering Committee, Chair; Past Ferguson Township Planning Commission member and Chair; Centre Region Planning Commission, past Chair; Small business ownership and nonprofit management experience.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/LisaforFerguson

Q: If elected, what will be your top three priorities, and how will you address them?

A: My first priority is to improve community engagement and communication. I value the perspectives and insights of residents from across the township. I will continue to work directly with community members and advocate for citizen advisory groups and more opportunities for public dialogue to ensure all voices are heard. Second, I will prioritize fiscal responsibility and economic development. Through careful budget review and oversight initiatives, including proposing a financial advisory committee, I will work for prudent use of tax revenue. I will work to support our small businesses and diversify our economic base through creative initiatives such as agritourism. Finally, I will prioritize long range planning for the sustainability of our community. Through coordination with regional partners and resident feedback, I will work to create sound and equitable solutions that address, in particular, environmental, public safety and infrastructure issues.

Patti Higgins

Party: Rep

Date of Birth: April 29, 1978

Education: State College Area High School; South Hills School of Business

Qualifications: Lifelong Ferguson Township resident; Seven years in banking; Fifteen years in the construction industry.

Facebook: @pattihiggins2021

Q: If elected, what will be your top three priorities, and how will you address them?

A: My first priority would be to put the residents of Ferguson Township in charge, by engaging them in person, by phone, email and on social media about important township business. All residents should have the opportunity to be more involved and feel that their opinion is heard. Township residents’ concerns and opinions matter more than any board or staff members. The second priority would be to address the Stormwater Management Fee Ordinance. Many residents were not in favor of this ordinance, yet it was passed anyway. There is no limit to what property owners can be charged year to year, and it will live on in perpetuity. I would introduce a resolution to cap the fee at a lower rate, and give it an end date. My third priority would be to address the budget and spending. I will examine the budget in detail and question every line item and its purpose to determine if it’s a necessity. I would recommend and approve spending freezes on equipment and facilities for multiple years.

Jeremie Thompson

Party: Rep

Campaign Website: jeremiethompson.com

Date of Birth: March 4, 1989

Education: Labor and Employment Relations (BS) - Penn State ‘12

Qualifications: Ferguson Township Planning Commission Chair, Former Centre Regional Planning Commission Representative, and Over 10 Years of Experience in Retail & Customer Service

Facebook: @jeremieFTWP

Twitter: @jeremieFTWP

Q: If elected, what will be your top three priorities, and how will you address them?

A: While we pull through the COVID-19 pandemic, we must keep health, safety, wellness, and recovery top of mind. I will promote COVID-19 mitigation best practices; connecting residents to testing, vaccines and other essentials; and ensure proper distribution of the $1.92 million in American Rescue Plan funds allocated to the township. In addition, I want to foster a welcoming and inclusive community. We need equitable and sustainable resolutions to social justice; public engagement and open dialogue; anti-discrimination ordinance adoption; and affordable housing options for everyone. Furthermore, sustainability is essential to our future from environment to finances. We must care and protect our environment by preserving open space, natural resources, and farmlands in addition to exploring climate action initiatives. Fiscally, we’ve got to ensure proper and adequate funding for TWP departments and services coupled with efficient operations, financial oversight, advising, and transparency.

Harris Township Board of Supervisors

Candidates (choose no more than 2):

Dennis Hameister

Party: Dem

Campaign Website: www.drhameister.com

Date of Birth: Feb. 22, 1943

Education: B.S. & M.S. Southern Illinois University, Ph.D. The University of Michigan

Qualifications: Harris Township resident since 1978. Twenty-five years as Harris Township Supervisor and current Chair. Serving on Centre County Planning Commission, Centre County Recycling & Refuse Authority, Chair of Centre Region COG. Chair of PA Local Government Investment Trust. Serving on DEP Storage Tank Advisory Committee.

Q: If elected, what will be your top three priorities, and how will you address them?

A: My priorities are: 1) Ensuring efficient and reliable municipal services, such as road maintenance, neighborhood parks and recreation facilities, fire and police protection, sewer, water, trash and recycling systems, by working cooperatively with local and regional programs. 2) Managing growth and development through good planning principles and efforts of our Planning Commission and the Centre Region Planning Agency. Of particular interest is preservation of open space and working with our agricultural community to increase success by diversifying their operations. Affordable workforce housing is also important for township growth and development. 3) Providing safe, efficient, and affordable transportation in Harris Township is important because all residents depend on transportation. Current issues include sidewalks and bike paths connecting neighborhoods, intersection safety and highway design, encouraging use of CATA, safe bridges, and improvements to U.S. Route 322.

Franklin Harden

Party: Rep

Date of Birth: June 13, 1951

Education: B.S. in Economics from Penn State

Qualifications: Career of Management and Sales; 5 1/2 years as Harris Township Supervisor, 8 years US Navy Submarine Service.

Facebook: @harden4harris

Q: If elected, what will be your top three priorities, and how will you address them?

A: My priority has been and will remain to serve the people of Harris Township. This drives my decisions. We have accomplished a lot of good things in the past 6 years. Going forward there is a lot of challenges for the Board of Supervisors. We have been very good at fiscal management, however there has been growth keeping up with expenses. Growth may not continue at that rate, so we will need to pay attention to expenses and level of services. The other area that is a potential issue is Parks & Recreation. With our growth, to maintain and create new opportunities, we will need to be fiscally responsible.

Patton Township Board of Supervisors 6-year term

Candidates (choose 1):

Sultan Magruder

Party: Dem

Campaign Website: www.instagram.com/sultanmagruder

Date of Birth: July 3, 1989

Education: 2017 Oklahoma State University-Stillwater, Doctor of Philosophy Major: Counseling Psychology; 2013 Oklahoma State University-Stillwater, Master of Education Major: Counseling Psychology; 2012 Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Bachelor of Arts Major: Psychology Minor: Child Development and Family Studies

Qualifications: Staff Psychologist, Penn State CAPS; Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Coordinator, Penn State CAPS; Instructor, Oklahoma State University; Task Force Leader, Building Resilient Communities (BRC); Campus Representative, Advocacy Coordinating Team (ACT); Vice President, ABPsi Student Circle-Stillwater; Treasurer, ABPsi Student Circle-Stillwater

Q: If elected, what will be your top three priorities, and how will you address them?

A: If elected, my top three priorities will focus on: Housing, small business, and parks and recreation. First, I would like to see an increase in affordable workforce housing with pathways to renting and home ownership. I would address this issue by advocating for and approving new housing development projects that incorporate affordable housing options for the Patton Township workforce. Second, I want to support the establishment and maintenance of small local businesses to increase employment opportunities for Patton Township residents, keep monies circulating in the local economy, and increase the uniqueness of businesses in Patton Township. I would address this issue by approving sensible policies, zoning ordinances, land use, and tax rates that achieve this goal. Last, it is my hope to support the maintenance and revitalization of parks and recreation in Patton Township so as to help facilitate community building and promote the health and well-being of Patton Township residents.

Patton Township Board of Supervisors Unexpired 4-year term

Candidates (choose 1):

Pamela Robb

Party: Dem

Did not respond

Patton Township Board of Supervisors Unexpired 2-year term

Candidates (choose 1):

Betsy Whitman

Party: Dem

Date of Birth: April 4, 1951

Education: BA, Mary Washington Univ., Psychology and English; Masters coursework, Univ. of Virginia, Environmental Sciences

Qualifications: Township Supervisor, 3 years; Open Space Stewardship Committee, 4 years; excellent communication skills; excellent people skills; passion for the job; diligent worker.

Q: If elected, what will be your top three priorities, and how will you address them?

A: 1) Climate responsibility. As chair of the COG (Council of Government) Climate Action and Sustainability Committee, I guide and advise COG staff to educate the public on climate issues and take action to achieve pragmatic, fiscally responsible, and equitable environmental stewardship. See, for example, centresustains.com. 2) Workforce housing. The Centre Region needs more housing for teachers, nurses, police, clerks, and cashiers. I am an active member of the Patton Housing Task Force which researches housing options and will educate and advocate for fiscally and socially responsible solutions. 3) Communication. A community operates best when members are readily informed and can easily offer feedback on day-to-day township needs and activities, eg., traffic and roads; development and zoning; policing; health and safety; parks and open space. I will guide the content and function of the township’s new website which I and another supervisor initiated.

Rush Township Board of Supervisors

Candidates (choose 1):

Pat Romano Jr.

Party: Rep

Date of Birth: Oct. 7, 1968

Education: Penn State World Campus

Qualifications: 5-plus years as Township Supervisor; 3 years on CCATO; 3 years on CCMPO; 4 years Parks and Recs; 1-year Mo Valley Fire Council; 3 years Penn State Fan Council; several decades in real estate development and general contracting.

Facebook: Pat Romano Jr.

Q: If elected, what will be your top three priorities, and how will you address them?

A: Our top three priorities are already in motion. In my first year, we started a blight program to remove dilapidated structures and work to have properties cleaned up to make the area safer and less unsightly. We’ve recently applied for and received grants to help mitigate costs and avoid using township funds that should be reimbursed. Secondly, we have some major projects in the planning phase that I would be honored to see through to completion. We have a $3 million road project, a large portion of which is funded by grants with a low percent match from the township. ... Lastly, we have other projects and need to have them done as effectively as possible while avoiding a local tax. At last check, Rush is one of only two municipalities in Centre County that has no local millage and we plan to keep it that way. My goal is to remain focused on our future.

Donald Travis

Party: Rep

Q: If elected, what will be your top three priorities, and how will you address them?

A: First and foremost, I would check with the residents prior to making changes to any regulations, putting the power in the hands of the people where it should be! A post on the township web page, an article in the papers asking for resident’s opinions, and going door to door. With the people’s permission, pass an ordinance making Rush Township a 2nd amendment sanctuary township to help protect the people’s right to bear arms. With the people’s permission, pass an ordinance allowing the Rush Township Constable to enforce township ordinances, disturbing the peace, etc. helping protect residents. I’d also require the constable to be at the polls to ensure voter integrity. Constables are required to have their own insurance and are paid by the job; therefore, there would be no cost or liability for the township.

Spring Township Board of Supervisors

Candidates (choose 1):

Dave Capperella

Party: Rep

Did not respond

Walker Township Board of Supervisors

Candidates (choose 1):

Keith Harter

Party: Dem

Did not respond