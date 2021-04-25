Primary election 2021 voters guide: Centre County district attorney and district judge races

Centre County District Attorney

Candidates (choose 1):

Bernie Cantorna

Party: Dem

Date of Birth: Nov. 14, 1962

Education: Juris Doctor BA - Business Administration - Accounting

Qualifications: Attorney for 31 years; former clinical professor of law and public defender

Q: If elected, what will be your top three priorities, and how will you address them?

A: If elected to office I will continue to serve and protect our community through the fair and ethical pursuit of justice. Our office will work hard to hold the guilty accountable, protect the innocent and preserve the dignity of victims and families. Our first priority is to aggressively prosecute crimes of violence including sexual violence, child abuse and domestic abuse. We work cooperatively with our partners in law enforcement, CYS, and the child access center to ensure victims are protected. Although the core function of a DA’s office is prosecution it is equally important that the underlying issues that bring someone to court are addressed so they do not reoffend. If elected to office I will continue to expand the behavioral health diversionary program which diverts individuals away from the court system and into mental health treatment; implement a veterans treatment tract and increase alcohol and drug treatment options in lieu of prosecution.

Magisterial District Judge 49-03-04

Candidates (choose 1):

Gregory Koehle

Party: Dem, Rep

Date of Birth: July 29, 75

Education: Ph.D. Criminology, M.S. Criminal Justice, B.S. Administration of Justice, Act 120 (Police Academy)

Qualifications: Professional: State College Police Officer (1999-2011), Criminal Justice Professor - Lock Haven University (2011-present), Leadership Centre County (Class of 2020). Volunteer: Centre County Mental Health/Intellectual Disability/Early Intervention/Drug and Alcohol Board (2016-present), College Township Industrial Development Authority (2017-2020).

Q: If elected, what will be your top three priorities, and how will you address them?

A: 1.) Be fair and impartial, 2.) serve the community, and 3.) work collaboratively with agencies and stakeholders. I will fulfill these priorities by drawing upon my experience, education, and community involvement. I will also bring the same level of professionalism and dedication as with my careers in law enforcement and higher education.