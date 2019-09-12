How to watch Penn State vs. Pitt: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions

Transfer to Pitt makes PSU change signals Penn State football coach James Franklin talks about the team changing signals as soon as John Petrishen transferred from the Nittany Lions to Pitt. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Penn State football coach James Franklin talks about the team changing signals as soon as John Petrishen transferred from the Nittany Lions to Pitt.

No. 13 Penn State will take on Pitt in the 100th meeting between the two Pennsylvania rivals at noon Saturday in Happy Valley. It’s the final game between the two programs until potentially 2030.

You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds and our predictions:

Watch/Listen

Who: No. 13 Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (1-1)

When: Noon, Saturday, Sept. 14 | Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN or ABC’s app





Who’s calling the game: Chris Fowler (Play-by-Play), Todd Blackledge (Analysis); Holly Rowe (Sideline)

Local radio: 99.5 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM/Internet: 81/81/81

Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run); ComRadio (student-run)

Betting Odds

(Based on Odds Shark)

Game line: Penn State -17

Money line: Penn State -900/Pitt +550

Over/under: 53

CDT Predictions

Lauren Muthler: Penn State 34-13

Jon Sauber: Penn State 35-17

Nate Cobler: Penn State 40-17

Josh Moyer: Penn State 31-20

Bret Pallotto: Penn State 35-10

