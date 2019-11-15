‘Airing it Out’: How will Penn State football rebound from its 1st loss of the season?

Penn State football is dealing with a challenge this week that it hasn’t yet had to face this season — bouncing back from a loss. For some Nittany Lions, such as QB Sean Clifford, last week’s Minnesota 31-26 loss was the first in their careers as starters.

The sophomore signal caller took the loss hard, taking most of the blame upon himself at TCF Stadium. Clifford had three interceptions in Saturday’s game, equaling his previous total for the season.

But Clifford’s teammates have reiterated throughout the week that their faith in their quarterback hasn’t wavered.

On this week’s episode of the Centre Daily Times’ “Airing it Out” Penn State football podcast, hosts Jon Sauber and Josh Moyer discuss Penn State’s performance against Minnesota, and how they think Clifford and the Nittany Lions will rebound this week against Indiana.

Despite the loss, the Nittany Lions still have a clear path to the College Football Playoff, with Ohio State on the horizon. Sauber and Moyer also break down what Penn State will have to do to end up in that top four.

Listen to the discussion here or by downloading “Airing it Out” for free on your favorite podcast platform.

