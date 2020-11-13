‘Airing it Out’: How Penn State dropped to 0-3 and what it’ll take to salvage the season

Penn State football has dropped to 0-3 this season after its 35-19 loss to Maryland Saturday evening.

How did this happen to a team that had College Football Playoff aspirations? What can the Nittany Lions to do get in the win column against Nebraska? Who will win the game? Listen to hosts Jon Sauber and Parth Upadhyaya discuss Penn State’s season and more on this week’s episode of “Airing it Out.”

Listen to the discussion here or by downloading “Airing it Out” for free on your favorite podcast platform.

We also have a 40% off discount for “Airing it Out” listeners on annual CDT sports subscriptions for in-depth local coverage of Penn State football, wrestling and more: www.centredaily.com/sportspodcast.

Other stories worth your time:

Penn State RB Journey Brown retires from playing football due to medical condition

How can Penn State football get back on track with a win over Nebraska? Here’s 2 key matchups

Penn State backup QB Will Levis will be ‘mixing’ in more in games, James Franklin says

TE Pat Freiermuth reaffirms commitment to Penn State football despite team’s slow start

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER