How to watch Penn State vs. Illinois: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions

The Penn State Nittany Lions (3-5) will take on the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-5) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Beaver Stadium in the Big Ten’s Week 9 Champions Week matchup. It’s the 25th meeting between the programs, in a series in which the Nittany Lions have won five of the last six matchups.

Penn State owns the overall series lead at 19-5.

You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds and our predictions:

WATCH/LISTEN

Who: Penn State Nittany Lions (3-5) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (2-5)

When: 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19 | Where: Beaver Stadium (University Park, Pennsylvania)

TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV

Who’s calling the game: Corey Provus (Play-by-Play), Robert Smith (Color)

Local radio: 99.5 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM: 135/196

Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run)

BETTING ODDS

(Based on Odds Shark)

Game line: Penn State -15.5

Money line: Penn State -600/Illinois +450

Over/under: 52

CDT PREDICTIONS

Parth Upadhyaya: Penn State 38-20

Jon Sauber: Penn State 38-13

Lauren Muthler: Penn State 38-17

Josh Moyer: Penn State 35-17

Bret Pallotto: Penn State 33-23

Nate Cobler: Penn State 33-17

