Penn State Football
How to watch Penn State vs. Illinois: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions
The Penn State Nittany Lions (3-5) will take on the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-5) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Beaver Stadium in the Big Ten’s Week 9 Champions Week matchup. It’s the 25th meeting between the programs, in a series in which the Nittany Lions have won five of the last six matchups.
Penn State owns the overall series lead at 19-5.
You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds and our predictions:
WATCH/LISTEN
Who: Penn State Nittany Lions (3-5) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (2-5)
When: 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19 | Where: Beaver Stadium (University Park, Pennsylvania)
TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV
Who’s calling the game: Corey Provus (Play-by-Play), Robert Smith (Color)
Local radio: 99.5 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM: 135/196
Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run)
BETTING ODDS
(Based on Odds Shark)
Game line: Penn State -15.5
Money line: Penn State -600/Illinois +450
Over/under: 52
CDT PREDICTIONS
Parth Upadhyaya: Penn State 38-20
Jon Sauber: Penn State 38-13
Lauren Muthler: Penn State 38-17
Josh Moyer: Penn State 35-17
Bret Pallotto: Penn State 33-23
Nate Cobler: Penn State 33-17
