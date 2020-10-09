Another business in the Nittany Mall — its last eatery — is set to close

The final remaining eatery in the Nittany Mall plans to close after more than three decades in business, a spokesperson for the real estate group that owns the mall said Friday.

Namdar Realty Group confirmed Dino’s Pizzateria plans to close, but did not specify a final date. Two people worked at the pizza shop, which opened in 1986.

The business is at least the eighth this year to announce plans to either close or leave the mall.

Happy Wraps ditched the shopping center for Bellefonte, Emporium Market moved to downtown State College, while Macy’s, Express and Kay Jewelers closed.

Bradley’s Book Outlet announced in August its plans to close. The Rampage Room announced its plans to close one month later.

Bits of Business newsletter What's opening? What's closing? Keep up with Centre County businesses here. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.