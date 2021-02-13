Business
Here are the top 40 employers in Centre County, and what’s changed from last year
The following is a list of the top 40 employers in Centre County, compiled from the state Department of Labor and Industry Center for Workforce Information and Analysis. All results are from the second quarter of 2020.
1. Penn State
University Park
President: Eric Barron
What: A public research university with about 40,000 undergraduates enrolled at its main campus.
Previous rank: 1
2. Mount Nittany Medical Center
1800 E. Park Ave., State College
President/CEO: Kathleen Rhine
Chief medical officer: Dr. Nirmal Joshi
Chief of medical staff: Dr. Thomas Covaleski
What: Mount Nittany Health is a regional health system that includes Mount Nittany Medical Center, a 260-bed acute care facility, and Mount Nittany Physician Group, a practice with physicians practicing in more than 60 specialties and subspecialties.
Previous rank: 2
3. State government
Harrisburg
Governor: Tom Wolf
What: The state government has a 2020-21 budget of $36.5 billion.
Previous rank: 3
4. State College Area School District
240 Villa Crest Drive, State College
Superintendent: Bob O’Donnell
What: The district serves residents of State College and Benner, College, Ferguson, Halfmoon, Harris and Patton townships with a 2020-21 budget of $158.1 million.
Previous rank: 4
5. Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc.
1952 Waddle Road, Suite 203, State College
What: An excavation company that operates quarries and asphalt production facilities in Pennsylvania and nearby states.
Previous rank: 5
6. Wal-Mart Associates Inc.
What: An Arkansas-based retail business that manages discount department stores around the world. There are two Walmart stores and one Sam’s Club in Centre County.
Previous rank: 6
7. Centre County
420 Holmes St., Bellefonte
Commissioners: Michael Pipe, chairman; Mark Higgins, vice chairman; and Steve Dershem
What: The county runs governmental functions not otherwise taken care of by the state or local governments.
Previous rank: 7
8. Federal government
Washington, D.C.
President: Joe Biden
What: There are 12 federal agencies, including the Postal Service and the Commerce and Defense departments, with 48 establishments in Centre County.
Previous rank: 11
9. Weis Markets Inc.
What: A Sunbury-based supermarket chain with locations in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. There are five locations in Centre County.
Previous rank: 9
10. Mount Nittany Medical Center Health Services
1800 E. Park Ave., State College
What: Mount Nittany Health is a regional health system that includes Mount Nittany Medical Center, a 260-bed acute care facility, and Mount Nittany Physician Group, a practice with physicians practicing in more than 60 specialties and subspecialties.
Previous rank: 8
11. Geisinger Clinic
What: A branch of Danville-based Geisinger Health System, which serves central, south-central and northeastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey. Geisinger has Centre County offices in Bellefonte, Philipsburg and the State College area.
Previous rank: 10
12. Bellefonte Area School District
318 N. Allegheny St., Bellefonte
Interim superintendent: Tammie Burnaford
What: The district has one high school, one middle school and four elementary schools, and serves residents of Bellefonte and Benner, Marion, Spring and Walker townships. The district has a 2020-21 budget of $53 million.
Previous rank: 12
13. Wegmans Food Markets Inc.
What: A family-owned grocery store chain based in New York with locations in seven states. It has a store in State College.
Previous rank: 13
14. Restek Corp.
110 Benner Circle, Bellefonte
President: Bryan Wolcott
What: A corporation that manufactures chromatography products used in a wide range of scientific analysis. Restek was founded in 1985 in Centre County.
Previous rank: 16
15. AccuWeather Inc.
385 Science Park Road, State College
Founder, CEO and chairman: Joel Myers
What: A weather and digital media company headquartered in State College that provides weather forecasting services around the world.
Previous rank: 14
16. Giant Food Stores LLC
What: The Carlisle-based supermarket chain has stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. The company also operates the Martin’s brand. Giant has two locations in State College.
Previous rank: 22
17. Raytheon Co.
What: Raytheon merged with United Technologies in April 2020 and is now called Raytheon Technologies. The aerospace and defense company’s State College office is part of Raytheon Intelligence and Space.
Previous rank: 19
18. Bald Eagle Area School District
751 S. Eagle Valley Road, Wingate
Superintendent: Scott Graham
What: The district serves residents of Boggs, Burnside, Howard, Huston, Snow Shoe, Union and Worth townships, and Howard, Milesburg, Port Matilda, Snow Shoe and Unionville boroughs. There is a combined middle/high school, and four elementary schools. The district’s 2020-21 budget is $35.3 million.
Previous rank: 20
19. HRI Inc.
1750 W. College Ave., Suite 1, State College
What: The construction company was founded in State College in 1947. Part of Colas Inc., the company’s operations include paving, water, sewer, airport, and highway and bridge projects along with asphalt plants and aggregate quarries.
Previous rank: 18
20. UHS of Pennsylvania Inc.
What: A subsidiary of King of Prussia-based Universal Health Services Inc., which operates more than 350 acute care hospitals, and behavioral health facilities and ambulatory centers in the U.S. and U.K. In Centre County, the company runs The Meadows Psychiatric Center, a 119-bed private behavioral health facility in Centre Hall.
Previous rank: 21
21. FourGSC LLC
What: The company operates McDonald’s locations across the region, with several in Centre County.
Previous rank: 25
22. Sheetz Inc.
What: A family-owned convenience store and gas station chain based in Altoona that operates in Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia. There are 10 Sheetz locations in Centre County.
Previous rank: 27
23. Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
What: Primary care physicians and specialists practice at several locations in the State College area as part of the Penn State Health Medical Group.
Previous rank: 26
24. Centre Crest
502 E. Howard St., Bellefonte
What: A nonprofit that provides medical care and services through a resident-centered care approach for those in need of short-term rehabilitation, memory support or long term care.
Previous rank: 24
25. Foxdale Village Corp.
500 E. Marylyn Ave., State College
What: A Quaker-directed, nonprofit continuing care retirement community.
Previous rank: 29
26. Lowe’s Home Centers LLC
What: The North Carolina-based home improvement retailer has a store in Patton Township.
Previous rank: N/A
27. Aveanna Healthcare LLC
What: Atlanta-based Aveanna has a State College location that offers private nursing and personal care for children and adults.
Previous rank: 23
28. Penns Valley Area School District
4528 Penns Valley Road, Spring Mills
Superintendent: Brian Griffith
What: The district serves residents of Centre Hall and Millheim and Gregg, Haines, Miles, Penn and Potter townships. The district has one combined middle and high school, and three elementary schools. The district’s 2020-21 budget is $29.5 million.
Previous rank: 30
29. KCF Technologies Inc.
336 S. Fraser St., State College
President/co-founder: Jeremy Frank
What: The company, which was founded in 2000 by three Penn State researchers, develops and commercializes products and technology for a variety of American manufacturing industries and the military.
Previous rank: N/A
30. YMCA of Centre County
125 W. High St., Bellefonte
President/CEO: Scott Mitchell
What: A not-for-profit community-centered organization. There are branches in Bellefonte, State College, Philipsburg and Spring Mills.
Previous rank: 17
31. BK Medical
What: The company designs customized ultrasound systems to help surgeons quickly make critical decisions during procedures.
Previous rank: 35
32. Quality Plaza
1829 Pine Hall Road, State College
What: Minitab/Quality Plaza creates data analysis software for businesses and educational statistics software for schools.
Previous rank: 37
33. MilliporeSigma
What: Manufactures chromatography columns and other related products for analytical scientists.
Previous rank: 38
34. Encompass Health Nittany Valley Rehab
550 W. College Ave., Pleasant Gap
What: Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Nittany Valley provides comprehensive rehabilitation services for recovery after stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury and more.
Previous rank: 32
35. Target Corp.
What: The Minneapolis-based retailer has two stores in the State College area.
Previous rank: N/A
36. The Coca-Cola Co.
What: The company sold its Centre County water bottling plant to Niagara Bottling in late 2020.
Previous rank: N/A
37. Graymont (PA) Inc.
What: The Canadian lime and stone manufacturing firm operates a plant in a Pleasant Gap and an office in Bellefonte.
Previous rank: 39
38. Strawberry Fields Inc.
3054 Enterprise Drive, State College
CEO: Cynthia Pasquinelli
What: A private nonprofit that supports individuals and families with developmental delays, intellectual disabilities and mental illness. The organization provides employment for people with disabilities at two stores, Scraps & Skeins and Good Day Cafe.
Previous rank: 33
39. Borough of State College
243 S. Allen St., State College
Manager: Tom Fountaine
Interim mayor: Ron Filippelli
What: The borough oversees local government services.
Previous rank: 31
40. PHEAA
What: The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, based in Harrisburg, is a national provider of student financial aid services.
Previous rank: N/A
The next five:
41. Presbytery Homes/Huntingdon
42. Hilex Poly Co. LLC
43. USIC Locating Services LLC
44. Central Pennsylvania Homecare LLC
45. United Parcel Service Inc.
