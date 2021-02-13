Here are the top 40 employers in Centre County, and what’s changed from last year

The Willowbank Building in Bellefonte on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. adrey@centredaily.com

The following is a list of the top 40 employers in Centre County, compiled from the state Department of Labor and Industry Center for Workforce Information and Analysis. All results are from the second quarter of 2020.

1. Penn State

University Park

President: Eric Barron

What: A public research university with about 40,000 undergraduates enrolled at its main campus.

Previous rank: 1

psu.edu

2. Mount Nittany Medical Center

1800 E. Park Ave., State College

President/CEO: Kathleen Rhine

Chief medical officer: Dr. Nirmal Joshi

Chief of medical staff: Dr. Thomas Covaleski

What: Mount Nittany Health is a regional health system that includes Mount Nittany Medical Center, a 260-bed acute care facility, and Mount Nittany Physician Group, a practice with physicians practicing in more than 60 specialties and subspecialties.

Previous rank: 2

mountnittany.org

3. State government

Harrisburg

Governor: Tom Wolf

What: The state government has a 2020-21 budget of $36.5 billion.

Previous rank: 3

pa.gov

4. State College Area School District

240 Villa Crest Drive, State College

Superintendent: Bob O’Donnell

What: The district serves residents of State College and Benner, College, Ferguson, Halfmoon, Harris and Patton townships with a 2020-21 budget of $158.1 million.

Previous rank: 4

scasd.org

5. Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc.

1952 Waddle Road, Suite 203, State College

What: An excavation company that operates quarries and asphalt production facilities in Pennsylvania and nearby states.

Previous rank: 5

goh-inc.com

6. Wal-Mart Associates Inc.

What: An Arkansas-based retail business that manages discount department stores around the world. There are two Walmart stores and one Sam’s Club in Centre County.

Previous rank: 6

walmart.com

7. Centre County

420 Holmes St., Bellefonte

Commissioners: Michael Pipe, chairman; Mark Higgins, vice chairman; and Steve Dershem

What: The county runs governmental functions not otherwise taken care of by the state or local governments.

Previous rank: 7

centrecountypa.gov

8. Federal government

Washington, D.C.

President: Joe Biden

What: There are 12 federal agencies, including the Postal Service and the Commerce and Defense departments, with 48 establishments in Centre County.

Previous rank: 11

usa.gov

9. Weis Markets Inc.

What: A Sunbury-based supermarket chain with locations in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. There are five locations in Centre County.

Previous rank: 9

weismarkets.com

10. Mount Nittany Medical Center Health Services

1800 E. Park Ave., State College

What: Mount Nittany Health is a regional health system that includes Mount Nittany Medical Center, a 260-bed acute care facility, and Mount Nittany Physician Group, a practice with physicians practicing in more than 60 specialties and subspecialties.

Previous rank: 8

mountnittany.org

11. Geisinger Clinic

What: A branch of Danville-based Geisinger Health System, which serves central, south-central and northeastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey. Geisinger has Centre County offices in Bellefonte, Philipsburg and the State College area.

Previous rank: 10

geisinger.org

12. Bellefonte Area School District

318 N. Allegheny St., Bellefonte

Interim superintendent: Tammie Burnaford

What: The district has one high school, one middle school and four elementary schools, and serves residents of Bellefonte and Benner, Marion, Spring and Walker townships. The district has a 2020-21 budget of $53 million.

Previous rank: 12

basd.net

13. Wegmans Food Markets Inc.

What: A family-owned grocery store chain based in New York with locations in seven states. It has a store in State College.

Previous rank: 13

wegmans.com

14. Restek Corp.

110 Benner Circle, Bellefonte

President: Bryan Wolcott

What: A corporation that manufactures chromatography products used in a wide range of scientific analysis. Restek was founded in 1985 in Centre County.

Previous rank: 16

restek.com

15. AccuWeather Inc.

385 Science Park Road, State College

Founder, CEO and chairman: Joel Myers

What: A weather and digital media company headquartered in State College that provides weather forecasting services around the world.

Previous rank: 14

accuweather.com

16. Giant Food Stores LLC

What: The Carlisle-based supermarket chain has stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. The company also operates the Martin’s brand. Giant has two locations in State College.

Previous rank: 22

giantfoodstores.com

17. Raytheon Co.

What: Raytheon merged with United Technologies in April 2020 and is now called Raytheon Technologies. The aerospace and defense company’s State College office is part of Raytheon Intelligence and Space.

Previous rank: 19

rtx.com

18. Bald Eagle Area School District

751 S. Eagle Valley Road, Wingate

Superintendent: Scott Graham

What: The district serves residents of Boggs, Burnside, Howard, Huston, Snow Shoe, Union and Worth townships, and Howard, Milesburg, Port Matilda, Snow Shoe and Unionville boroughs. There is a combined middle/high school, and four elementary schools. The district’s 2020-21 budget is $35.3 million.

Previous rank: 20

beasd.org

19. HRI Inc.

1750 W. College Ave., Suite 1, State College

What: The construction company was founded in State College in 1947. Part of Colas Inc., the company’s operations include paving, water, sewer, airport, and highway and bridge projects along with asphalt plants and aggregate quarries.

Previous rank: 18

hriinc.com

20. UHS of Pennsylvania Inc.

What: A subsidiary of King of Prussia-based Universal Health Services Inc., which operates more than 350 acute care hospitals, and behavioral health facilities and ambulatory centers in the U.S. and U.K. In Centre County, the company runs The Meadows Psychiatric Center, a 119-bed private behavioral health facility in Centre Hall.

Previous rank: 21

themeadows.net

21. FourGSC LLC

What: The company operates McDonald’s locations across the region, with several in Centre County.

Previous rank: 25

mcdonalds.com

22. Sheetz Inc.

What: A family-owned convenience store and gas station chain based in Altoona that operates in Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia. There are 10 Sheetz locations in Centre County.

Previous rank: 27

sheetz.com

23. Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

What: Primary care physicians and specialists practice at several locations in the State College area as part of the Penn State Health Medical Group.

Previous rank: 26

pennstatehealth.org/centre-county

24. Centre Crest

502 E. Howard St., Bellefonte

What: A nonprofit that provides medical care and services through a resident-centered care approach for those in need of short-term rehabilitation, memory support or long term care.

Previous rank: 24

centrecrest.org

25. Foxdale Village Corp.

500 E. Marylyn Ave., State College

What: A Quaker-directed, nonprofit continuing care retirement community.

Previous rank: 29

foxdalevillage.org

26. Lowe’s Home Centers LLC

What: The North Carolina-based home improvement retailer has a store in Patton Township.

Previous rank: N/A

lowes.com

27. Aveanna Healthcare LLC

What: Atlanta-based Aveanna has a State College location that offers private nursing and personal care for children and adults.

Previous rank: 23

aveanna.com

28. Penns Valley Area School District

4528 Penns Valley Road, Spring Mills

Superintendent: Brian Griffith

What: The district serves residents of Centre Hall and Millheim and Gregg, Haines, Miles, Penn and Potter townships. The district has one combined middle and high school, and three elementary schools. The district’s 2020-21 budget is $29.5 million.

Previous rank: 30

pennsvalley.org

29. KCF Technologies Inc.

336 S. Fraser St., State College

President/co-founder: Jeremy Frank

What: The company, which was founded in 2000 by three Penn State researchers, develops and commercializes products and technology for a variety of American manufacturing industries and the military.

Previous rank: N/A

kcftech.com

30. YMCA of Centre County

125 W. High St., Bellefonte

President/CEO: Scott Mitchell

What: A not-for-profit community-centered organization. There are branches in Bellefonte, State College, Philipsburg and Spring Mills.

Previous rank: 17

ymcaofcentrecounty.org

31. BK Medical

What: The company designs customized ultrasound systems to help surgeons quickly make critical decisions during procedures.

Previous rank: 35

bkmedical.com

32. Quality Plaza

1829 Pine Hall Road, State College

What: Minitab/Quality Plaza creates data analysis software for businesses and educational statistics software for schools.

Previous rank: 37

minitab.com

33. MilliporeSigma

What: Manufactures chromatography columns and other related products for analytical scientists.

Previous rank: 38

emdmillipore.com/US/en

34. Encompass Health Nittany Valley Rehab

550 W. College Ave., Pleasant Gap

What: Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Nittany Valley provides comprehensive rehabilitation services for recovery after stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury and more.

Previous rank: 32

encompasshealth.com/nittanyvalleyrehab

35. Target Corp.

What: The Minneapolis-based retailer has two stores in the State College area.

Previous rank: N/A

target.com

36. The Coca-Cola Co.

What: The company sold its Centre County water bottling plant to Niagara Bottling in late 2020.

Previous rank: N/A

coca-colacompany.com/home

37. Graymont (PA) Inc.

What: The Canadian lime and stone manufacturing firm operates a plant in a Pleasant Gap and an office in Bellefonte.

Previous rank: 39

graymont.com

38. Strawberry Fields Inc.

3054 Enterprise Drive, State College

CEO: Cynthia Pasquinelli

What: A private nonprofit that supports individuals and families with developmental delays, intellectual disabilities and mental illness. The organization provides employment for people with disabilities at two stores, Scraps & Skeins and Good Day Cafe.

Previous rank: 33

sfionline.org

39. Borough of State College

243 S. Allen St., State College

Manager: Tom Fountaine

Interim mayor: Ron Filippelli

What: The borough oversees local government services.

Previous rank: 31

statecollegepa.us

40. PHEAA

What: The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, based in Harrisburg, is a national provider of student financial aid services.

Previous rank: N/A

pheaa.org

The next five:

41. Presbytery Homes/Huntingdon

42. Hilex Poly Co. LLC

43. USIC Locating Services LLC

44. Central Pennsylvania Homecare LLC

45. United Parcel Service Inc.