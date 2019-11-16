Penn State Football
LIVE BLOG: Updates, analysis, photos and stories from Penn State football vs. Indiana
Follow along as Centre Daily Times reporters Josh Moyer and Jon Sauber provide live updates and instant analysis of Penn State football’s game against Indiana live from Beaver Stadium, and photojournalist Abby Drey provides on-field and behind-the-scenes photos. Check back after the game for reaction from players and coaches.
Here’s what’s happened so far:
Other stories worth your time:
Why Sean Clifford’s Penn State teammates trust their QB will bounce back against Indiana
What Penn State QB Sean Clifford said after the upset — and why teammates respected his mindset
How can Indiana upset Penn State football? Here are Saturday’s 2 key matchups
5 things to watch in Saturday’s Penn State-Indiana college football game
How Penn State football is moving on from Saturday’s loss so Minnesota doesn’t ‘beat us twice’
James Franklin goes on rant regarding media opinions
Here’s what James Franklin wanted to get off his chest Tuesday and what irked him about the media
How to watch Penn State vs. Indiana: Live stream, TV channel, betting odds & predictions
What Indiana’s coach, defensive coordinator said about Penn State ahead of Saturday’s game
College Football Playoff rankings are in: Where does Penn State stand in the playoff race now?
How far did Penn State football drop in the top-25 rankings after losing to Minnesota?
Why those who best know Penn State RB Noah Cain aren’t surprised by his immediate success
Comments