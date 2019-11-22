‘Airing it Out’: Does Penn State football have a chance vs. Ohio State?

Penn State’s entire football season comes down to this — its noon Saturday tilt with No. 2 Ohio State.

The winner gets a trip to the Big Ten championship, and a likely College Football Playoff berth. But, if Penn State loses, the Nittany Lions could get bounced from the New Year’s Six bowls.

The Buckeyes are heavy, 18.5-point favorites per Las Vegas over the No. 8 Nittany Lions in Columbus. However, Penn State has played Ohio State closer than anyone in the past few years. In the last three years, a total of five points have separated the two.

So, what does Penn State have to do to pull the upset? “Airing it Out” hosts Jon Sauber and Josh Moyer break down what needs to happen, and Penn State’s most likely path to victory.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Listen to the discussion here or by downloading “Airing it Out” for free on your favorite podcast platform.

We also now have a 40% off discount for “Airing it Out” listeners on annual CDT sports subscriptions for in-depth local coverage of Penn State football, wrestling and more: www.centredaily.com/sportspodcast.

Stories worth your time

Penn State’s players know this is a ‘make or break’ game. Here’s how they’re approaching Ohio State

How to watch Ohio State vs. Penn State: Live stream, TV channel, predictions & betting odds

5 things to watch in Saturday’s Penn State vs. Ohio State game, one of the nation’s biggest

Why Penn State teammates already think true freshman DE Adisa Isaac is a future first-round pick

How can Penn State upset Ohio State football? Here are Saturday’s 2 key matchups

Ex-Penn State football trainer was forced out after fraternity controversy, lawsuit claims

Breaking down where Penn State stands in the College Football Playoff race after Tuesday’s rankings

What Ohio State coach Ryan Day said about Penn State ahead of Saturday’s game

Penn State’s Sean Clifford, James Franklin address death threats made to quarterback