Penn State Football
‘Airing it Out’: Does Penn State football have a chance vs. Ohio State?
Penn State’s entire football season comes down to this — its noon Saturday tilt with No. 2 Ohio State.
The winner gets a trip to the Big Ten championship, and a likely College Football Playoff berth. But, if Penn State loses, the Nittany Lions could get bounced from the New Year’s Six bowls.
The Buckeyes are heavy, 18.5-point favorites per Las Vegas over the No. 8 Nittany Lions in Columbus. However, Penn State has played Ohio State closer than anyone in the past few years. In the last three years, a total of five points have separated the two.
So, what does Penn State have to do to pull the upset? “Airing it Out” hosts Jon Sauber and Josh Moyer break down what needs to happen, and Penn State’s most likely path to victory.
Listen to the discussion here or by downloading “Airing it Out” for free on your favorite podcast platform.
