LIVE BLOG: Updates, analysis, photos and stories from Penn State football vs. Ohio State

Follow along as Centre Daily Times reporters Josh Moyer and Jon Sauber provide live updates and instant analysis of Penn State football’s game against Ohio State, and photojournalist Abby Drey provides action and behind-the-scenes photos and video live from the Horseshoe in Columbus, Ohio. Check back after the game for reaction from players and coaches.

Here’s what’s happened so far:

Other stories worth your time

Penn State’s players know this is a ‘make or break’ game. Here’s how they’re approaching Ohio State

How to watch Ohio State vs. Penn State: Live stream, TV channel, predictions & betting odds

5 things to watch in Saturday’s Penn State vs. Ohio State game, one of the nation’s biggest

Why Penn State teammates already think true freshman DE Adisa Isaac is a future first-round pick

How can Penn State upset Ohio State football? Here are Saturday’s 2 key matchups

Ex-Penn State football trainer was forced out after fraternity controversy, lawsuit claims

Breaking down where Penn State stands in the College Football Playoff race after Tuesday’s rankings

What Ohio State coach Ryan Day said about Penn State ahead of Saturday’s game

Penn State’s Sean Clifford, James Franklin address death threats made to quarterback

