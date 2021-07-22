‘The Lions’ Lair’: Breaking down Penn State football’s back seven and potential conference realignment

The latest episode of “The Lions’ Lair”— the Centre Daily Times’ Penn State sports podcast — is now available for listening.

Hosts Jon Sauber and Kyle J. Andrews discuss Penn State’s back seven, including who stood out to both at linebacker, one of the best safeties in the country and the deepest position on the Nittany Lions’ roster. Then, they discuss the potential ramifications of Oklahoma and Texas potentially leaving the Big 12 for the SEC.

Listen to the discussion here or by downloading “The Lions’ Lair” for free on your favorite podcast platform.

