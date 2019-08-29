Penn State Football
How to watch Penn State vs. Idaho: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions
‘We’re ready to attack,’ starting Penn State QB Sean Clifford says
No. 15 Penn State will take on FCS Idaho in both teams’ season opener at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Happy Valley. It’s the first-ever meeting between the two college football programs.
You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds and our predictions:
Watch/Listen
Who: No. 15 Penn State Nittany Lions (0-0) vs. Idaho Vandals (0-0)
When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31 | Where: Beaver Stadium
TV: BTN | Live stream: Fox Sports Live (Note: BTN2GO has been discontinued, and the game will not be available on BTN+)
Who’s calling the game: Brandon Gaudin (Play-by-Play), James Laurinaitis (Analysis); Elise Menaker (Sideline)
Local radio: 93.7 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM/Internet: 133/195/372
Online radio stream: ComRadio (student-run)
Betting Odds
(Based on Covers.com)
Game line: Penn State -39.5
Money line: Unavailable
Over/under: 58.5
CDT Predictions
Lauren Muthler: Penn State 36-14
Jon Sauber: Penn State 55-3
Nate Cobler: Penn State 48-7
Josh Moyer: Ohio State 45-0
Bret Pallotto: Penn State 45-7
Stories worth your time
What Penn State QB Sean Clifford said about his upcoming first career start
How can Idaho come close to an upset over Penn State? Here are the 2 key matchups
Why State High grad Keaton Ellis is poised for immediate playing time as a true freshmen
Here’s what Penn State OL coach Matt Limegrover said about each of his starters
Fearless predictions on the 2019 Penn State football season
Here are the changes you can expect on Penn State football game day
Former Penn State star Miles Sanders embracing opportunity with Philadelphia Eagles
Q&A: Philadelphia Eagles’ Stefen Wisniewski talks Penn State and more
Penn State adds commitment from 4-star running back
Ex-PSU team doctor accuses football coach James Franklin of pressuring him to clear injured players
James Franklin offers brief response to accusations he pressured former team doctor
Podcast: Beat writers talk season outlook and more
Comments