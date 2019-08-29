How to watch Penn State vs. Idaho: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions

‘We’re ready to attack,’ starting Penn State QB Sean Clifford says Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford talks about trusting your eyes, and his confidence level after practice on August 28, 2019 leading up to the season opener against Idaho. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford talks about trusting your eyes, and his confidence level after practice on August 28, 2019 leading up to the season opener against Idaho.

No. 15 Penn State will take on FCS Idaho in both teams’ season opener at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Happy Valley. It’s the first-ever meeting between the two college football programs.

You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds and our predictions:

Watch/Listen

Who: No. 15 Penn State Nittany Lions (0-0) vs. Idaho Vandals (0-0)

When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31 | Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: BTN | Live stream: Fox Sports Live (Note: BTN2GO has been discontinued, and the game will not be available on BTN+)





Who’s calling the game: Brandon Gaudin (Play-by-Play), James Laurinaitis (Analysis); Elise Menaker (Sideline)

Local radio: 93.7 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM/Internet: 133/195/372

Online radio stream: ComRadio (student-run)

Betting Odds

(Based on Covers.com)

Game line: Penn State -39.5

Money line: Unavailable

Over/under: 58.5

CDT Predictions

Lauren Muthler: Penn State 36-14

Jon Sauber: Penn State 55-3

Nate Cobler: Penn State 48-7

Josh Moyer: Ohio State 45-0

Bret Pallotto: Penn State 45-7

