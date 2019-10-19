Penn State Football

Penn State 28, Michigan 21: What happened and what we thought

CDT staff

UNIVERSITY PARK

Follow along as the Centre Daily Times writers Josh Moyer and Jon Sauber critique the Penn State vs. Michigan, and photojournalist Abby Drey provides sideline and behind-the-scenes photos from Beaver Stadium.

Penn State held on after its hot start cooled off to beat Michigan 28-21 in its annual White Out game at Beaver Stadium. Here’s what happened:

MichPSU009
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford and wide receiver KJ Hamler celebrate the 28-21 win over Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

MichPSU005
Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler catches a 53 yard throw from Sean Clifford and runs it in for a touchdown ahead of Michigan defenders during the game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

MichPSU003
Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown during the game agains Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

MichPSU001
Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson makes a catch ahead of Michigan defensive back Ambry Thomas during the game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

WhiteOUt01
Penn State defensive tackle Robert Windsor high fives fans as he leads the team off the buses at Beaver Stadium for the game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

WhiteOUt04
Penn State football coach James Franklin shakes hands with fans as he and the team arrive at Beaver Stadium for the White Out game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

