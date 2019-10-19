Penn State 28, Michigan 21: What happened and what we thought

Follow along as the Centre Daily Times writers Josh Moyer and Jon Sauber critique the Penn State vs. Michigan, and photojournalist Abby Drey provides sideline and behind-the-scenes photos from Beaver Stadium.

Penn State held on after its hot start cooled off to beat Michigan 28-21 in its annual White Out game at Beaver Stadium. Here’s what happened:

Penn State celebrates the 28-21 win over Michigan pic.twitter.com/dqpsPJJNYo — Abby Drey (@ADreyPhotos) October 20, 2019

Franklin said he was thinking of going for it on fourth-and-1 at midfield before halftime, which is why he called timeout. But he admits it was a mistake.



"That obviously wasn't the right thing to do. ... I could have managed that better." — Derek Levarse (@TLdlevarse) October 20, 2019

Franklin essentially gives a non-answer when asked why Noah Cain didn't factor more into the gameplan.



"I think he did have opportunities late in the game. ... We have four guys we have a lot of confidence in." — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 20, 2019

James Franklin: "We didn't play our best in all three phases today. But we played well enough to win the game." — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 20, 2019

And with that, Penn State football remains perfect on the season with an imperfect win over Michigan. https://t.co/u60h5PJqOw — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) October 20, 2019

Bell is the WR who dropped the pass in the end zone. Tough play for that young wideout. https://t.co/fnBD5cUkvV — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 20, 2019

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford and wide receiver KJ Hamler celebrate the 28-21 win over Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Take a quick zip through the student section with KJ Hamler and Sean Clifford. The cymbals could’ve put us all on the injury report pic.twitter.com/qfHFDAz6OH — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) October 20, 2019

A huge defensive stop and a hard-fought first-down run give the Nittany Lions the 28-21 win. They’re 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the Big Ten. Next up, a Saturday matchup with Michigan State in East Lansing. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 20, 2019

While Penn State got the win, it wasn't always pretty.



Here's @JonSauber's takeaways from #PSUvsUMhttps://t.co/VWajvUaEh3 — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) October 20, 2019

FINAL: Penn State 28, Michigan 21



The Nittany Lions are an imperfect team with a perfect record. They needed some help from Michigan, in the form of a drop, and KJ Hamler played lights out. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 20, 2019

Penn State gets the goal line stop! #MICHvsPSU pic.twitter.com/3fU48JkslV — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) October 20, 2019

INCOMPLETE! ‍♂️



The @PennStateFball defense holds near the goal line! pic.twitter.com/Tu2sbHcR2a — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 20, 2019

GOAL LINE STAND



The pass goes off the receiver's hands and falls incomplete. Penn State takes over at the 3 yard line — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 20, 2019

Noah Cain has three carries. The fourth quarter is more than halfway over and Penn State just went three-and-out while losing three yards https://t.co/XkcALtuedu — Tyler Donohue (@TDsTake) October 20, 2019

TD stands. Worth reminding:



Last season, in the White Out game vs. Ohio State, Penn State led 26-14 with 8:00 left in the game ... and lost.



This season, in the White Out game vs. Michigan, Penn State led 28-14 with 10:00 left in the game ... and ????. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 20, 2019

Call stands, back to a one-possession game. Penn State leads 28-21 with 8:48 left to go in this one. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 20, 2019

PA announcer asks fans to not throw anything on the field. And the fans boo.



If you're not thinking about last year's White Out game and how that ended, well, yeah ... — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 20, 2019

The stadium is rocking with, "We Are ... Penn State" chants -- but the refs didn't make a call.



After a few more moments, they rule it a TD. Energy just sucked out of Beaver Stadium.



It's under review ... we'll see. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 20, 2019

Touchdown called on the field, but it looks like Hassan Haskins may have been down short of the goal line. Play is under review. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 20, 2019

Jaquan Brisker has to make that tackle for Penn State. Goes from a fourth down to first-and-goal for Michigan. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 20, 2019

PSU gets a big play right when it needs it.



Before Hamler's TD, Penn State had 42 yards in the last 24:07. That TD was a 53-yard strike.



PSU extends the lead to 28-14 w/ 13:14 left in the game — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 20, 2019

Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler catches a 53 yard throw from Sean Clifford and runs it in for a touchdown ahead of Michigan defenders during the game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

THAT BOY GOOD!!! — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) October 20, 2019

Clifford hits a wide-open Hamler to get the lead back to 14. The Nittany Lions' offense was in a lull and the defensive hold on Michigan could be the turning point in this one. #PSUWhiteOut — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 20, 2019

So much for a rout. PSU went up 21-0, and it looked as if this game was about to get out of hand ... then the PSU offense sputtered. And Michigan took advantage.



PSU 21-14 w/ 1:05 left in 2Q.



Michigan is outgaining PSU 301-220. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 20, 2019

Zach Charbonnet with a 12-yard touchdown run and its a one-possession game. Penn State leads, 21-14, with 1:05 left in the third quarter. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 20, 2019

He walks off under his own power; no one helping him off the field. Good sign for PSU. https://t.co/UXmkDAA7HB — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 20, 2019

This is Purdue 2.0 for Penn State's offense. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 20, 2019

As @JoeJulesinq pointed out, PSU has now gained 30 yards since making it 21-0 midway through the 2Q.



It's almost as if the inconsistent offense could use a consistent force, someone who can gain a couple yards with every touch.



If only Penn State had someone like that ... — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 20, 2019

Since Penn State made it 21-0 midway through the second quarter, it has one first down and 27 total yards. Needs to put something together, starting out here from its 16. — Joe Juliano (@JoeJulesinq) October 20, 2019

Heck of a job by Clifford just avoiding the sack. When he rolled out of the pocket, just about the entire crowd rose to its feet — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 20, 2019

Garrett Taylor gets the sack for Penn State to half the Michigan drive. Penn State will start its second drive of the second half at its own 22-yard line. #PSUWhiteOut — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 20, 2019

There’s nothing like a Happy Valley sunset. pic.twitter.com/oHwUiWCYiH — Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) October 20, 2019

Noah Cain gets his 1st carry of the game ... and proceeds to break a couple tackles for a 13-yard gain. Rotation makes total sense. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 20, 2019

KJ Hamler opens the 2nd half with a 100-yard KR TD -- and, when he scores, no U-M player's within 10 yards -- but it's coming back.



2 holding penalties on PSU but a sideline interference on Michigan.



After all that, PSU starts on its own 45. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 20, 2019

At the half, Penn State 21, Michigan 7 pic.twitter.com/zKa7GeEehi — Abby Drey (@ADreyPhotos) October 20, 2019

Bo Nickal, honored for winning last year's Hodge Trophy, during the first half of our game with Michigan! pic.twitter.com/nrkbhg5J9M — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) October 20, 2019

Noah Cain, coming off two consecutive 100-yard games, finished the first-half with ZERO CARRIES. Nothing to add. That's my first-half summary. — Bob Flounders (@BobbyFlo7) October 20, 2019

I'm confused ... did Franklin just call a timeout to stop the clock with 21 seconds left? And then punt?



Am I missing something? — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 20, 2019

The Michigan field goal attempt is predictably short from 58 yards out. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 20, 2019

Oh hey, Charbonnet @UMichFootball gets on the board with a rushing TD: pic.twitter.com/PD18pIwwUC — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 20, 2019

Definitely a unique drive there -- flag reverses a U-M TD, but PSU gets called for PI on the next play -- as Michigan finds the scoreboard for the first time today on 12-yard TD run.



PSU still leads 21-7, w/ 2:55 left in 2Q. Crowd briefly quiet; as quiet as it's been this game. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 20, 2019

Zach Charbonnet takes it off the right edge for 12 yards and a touchdown. Michigan cuts the Penn State lead to 14. The Wolverines trail 21-7 with 2:55 left in the first half. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 20, 2019

Clifford to KJ keeps the good times rolling in Happy Valley. pic.twitter.com/nxvIHDxfCD — Penn State Football (@psufootball) October 20, 2019

PASS THE STICKS .. 21-0 #WeAre — Amani Oruwariye (@AmaniO) October 20, 2019

Sean Clifford is having himself a game. Third-and-short, and Clifford finds a streaking KJ Hamler in the end zone for a 25-yard score.



The rout is on.



PSU leads 21-0 w/ 7:22 left in 2Q. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 20, 2019

Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown during the game agains Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

And Beaver Stadium's press box does its best imitation of a rocking chair with that Penn State INT from CB Tariq Castro-Fields. Crowd erupts.



PSU gets called for a personal foul for taunting. Takes over around midfield ... but momentum still just keeps moving to PSU's side. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 20, 2019

Good call by Ricky Rahne there. Nittany Lions scored on the toss to Noah Cain last week. Looked like Michigan bit on the fake and opened up the space for Clifford. #PSUWhiteout — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 20, 2019

After back-to-back offsides calls, Sean Clifford runs up the middle for the 1-yard TD. Faked the handoff.



PSU leads 14-0 w/ 14:56 left in 2Q



A reminder: Michigan won last year's contest 42-7 https://t.co/VW0nXN4Ard — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 20, 2019

End of the first quarter: Penn State leads 7-0 with the ball at the Michigan 5. #PSUWhiteOut — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 20, 2019

So PSU stops Michigan on fourth down -- Harbaugh wanted PI -- and PSU's Ricky Slade has his best run of the year on the next play with a 44-yard pickup.



PSU now in the red zone, threatening to go up by two scores. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 20, 2019

The best atmosphere in college football at its finest. pic.twitter.com/h2grfbe3p6 — Penn State Football (@psufootball) October 20, 2019

Clifford launches it into the end zone for Penn State! pic.twitter.com/q0nAEtTVGL — ESPN (@espn) October 20, 2019

This Penn State QB pic.twitter.com/BNxdo1lnXS — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 20, 2019

Two well-placed passes by Clifford on that drive. He's been good early in this one. #PSUWhiteOut — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 20, 2019

Cliff with the DIME! That’s 1... — Trace McSorley (@McSorley_IX) October 20, 2019

Really nice back-to-back passes by Sean Clifford there. Doesn't look nervous this time around.



Beautiful over-the-shoulder 37-yard completion to Jahan Dotson followed by a perfectly-placed 17-yard TD pass to Pat Freiermuth.



PSU 7-0 (5:59 left in 1Q) — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 20, 2019

Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson makes a catch ahead of Michigan defensive back Ambry Thomas during the game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Kirk Herbstreit said Friday the one thing he needed to see from this Penn State offense was a vertical passing game. He called KJ Hamler more of an underneath guy, so he wanted to see someone else step up downfield.



Hello, Jahan Dotson. (And a 37-yard completion.) — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 20, 2019

Noah Cain is the second Penn State running back in the game. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 20, 2019

One of the best atmospheres in CFB!! pic.twitter.com/zCQPT0ESRw — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 19, 2019

The White Out is for real. Everyone should experience it once. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 19, 2019

Journey Brown gets 11 on his first carry of the night. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 19, 2019

Penn State will get the ball after Michigan punts it into the end zone. Good start for the PSU defense, stuffing the Wolverines on a 3rd down rushing attempt. #PSUWhiteOut — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 19, 2019

Well, that didn't take long ... https://t.co/aRbR1UgVQL — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 19, 2019

First down here in a night-game White Out, and it feels like the third down in a fourth quarter any other Saturday. Yikes ... PSU's crowd is fired up. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 19, 2019

Captains for #PennState are Blake Gillikin, Jan Johnson, Cam Brown and Garrett Taylor. They are joined by former Nittany Lion Tamba Hali! — Kris Petersen (@GoPSUKris) October 19, 2019

Penn State takes the field. Just minutes away from kickoff. #MICHvsPSU pic.twitter.com/0YdLSlp7vb — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) October 19, 2019

No better atmosphere in sports! https://t.co/grTYq1TTwt — Trace McSorley (@McSorley_IX) October 19, 2019

Journey Brown gets the starting nod at RB again, according to the starting lineups announced on the scoreboard.



But Koa Farmer mostly started over Micah Parsons at LB last year and Noah Cain wasn't the starter last week either ... so I wouldn't read too much into it. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 19, 2019

Getting closer to kick off pic.twitter.com/5g781Tt5yd — Abby Drey (@ADreyPhotos) October 19, 2019

About 45 minutes until we worry about the structural integrity of PSU’s press box ... #WhiteOut pic.twitter.com/CaxxZHwbSG — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 19, 2019

The energy in a sold out Whiteout game in Beaver Stadium is WILD. — Silas Redd Jr. (@ThirdEyeSi_) October 19, 2019

Nothing like it.... and we didn’t even kickoff yet!!! https://t.co/KoaDnRVLvQ — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) October 19, 2019

Penn State defensive tackle Robert Windsor high fives fans as he leads the team off the buses at Beaver Stadium for the game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Penn State football coach James Franklin shakes hands with fans as he and the team arrive at Beaver Stadium for the White Out game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

The Penn State football team has arrived at Beaver Stadium ready for the White Out. #WhiteOut pic.twitter.com/79yAtL9MnW — Abby Drey (@ADreyPhotos) October 19, 2019

I think fans got the memo about tonight’s White Out. #PSUvsUM pic.twitter.com/sdmdX5GO2r — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 19, 2019

I’m about a 10-minute walk from the media entrance at Beaver Stadium. Passed two live bands who were tailgating, not including the PSU live band on a platform by the stadium.



You don’t see that every week ... pic.twitter.com/9q4grrR2W4 — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 19, 2019

White our conditions are coming for Beaver Stadium. pic.twitter.com/ZSTIqGwsyE — Abby Drey (@ADreyPhotos) October 19, 2019

Thank you @CollegeGameDay & @MariaTaylor for the opportunity to tell our story and share the impact that Penn State’s @THON has for families like ours! #ActivateTheCure pic.twitter.com/cKQeEbkkdO — Emily Whitehead Fdn (@EWhiteheadFdn) October 19, 2019

A view of the College GameDay crowd from inside the HUB. pic.twitter.com/zrq93uXdfV — Lauren Muthler (@lmuth1259) October 19, 2019

Here’s some of the best signs from #CollegeGameDay Penn State. pic.twitter.com/Z5fDzBEUuB — Lauren Muthler (@lmuth1259) October 19, 2019

