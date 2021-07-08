Penn State Football
‘The Lions’ Lair’: Breaking down Penn State football’s offensive line and recruiting success
The latest episode of “The Lions’ Lair”— the Centre Daily Times’ Penn State sports podcast — is now available for listening.
Hosts Jon Sauber and Kyle J. Andrews discuss Penn State’s offensive line. Then they go over the Nittany Lions’ big recruiting weekend and how the 2022 recruiting class could shape the program’s future.
Listen to the discussion here or by downloading “The Lions’ Lair” for free on your favorite podcast platform.
