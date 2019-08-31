LIVE BLOG: Follow along with updates and analysis from Penn State vs. Idaho

Fans welcome the 2019 PSU team Penn State fans welcome the 2019 football team to Beaver Stadium for their season opener against Idaho on Saturday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Penn State fans welcome the 2019 football team to Beaver Stadium for their season opener against Idaho on Saturday.

Follow along as Centre Daily Times writers Josh Moyer and Jon Sauber critique the Penn State vs. Idaho game and Abby Drey provides behind-the-scenes and in-game photos.

Stay with us all day and check back after the game for more from the players and coaches.

Gross-Matos: 2 sacks

Oweh: 1 sack

Toney: 1 sack



We're not even 25 minutes into this game. This DL is pretty good. #PSUvsIdaho — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) August 31, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Idaho earns its first, first down of the day on a 38-yard pass from quarterback Colton Richardson to wide receiver Jeff Cotton. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) August 31, 2019

We're just going to leave this right here ...https://t.co/y33dQ0fbXu — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) August 31, 2019

Sean Clifford floats a pass to K.J. Hamler in the back of the end zone for a 37-yd touchdown. Clifford looks more settled back there and is using his legs to make things happen for the #PSU offense. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) August 31, 2019

Did Idaho's punter forget how to football?



He's an FCS All-American who's punted five times and hasn't hit 40 yards once. Averaging 27.6 yards per punt. Strange. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) August 31, 2019

Yetur Gross-Matos: 2 sacks in 17 minutes.



This defense has already fielded more players than I can track. And it's been absolutely dominant: Idaho still has minus-3 total yards. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) August 31, 2019

#PSU leads Idaho 20-0 at the end of the first quarter. The Vandals have yet to earn a first down on offense. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) August 31, 2019

PSU up 20-0 with 1:50 left in the first quarter, after a short goal-line plunge from Ricky Slade.



Idaho currently has minus-5 total yards. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) August 31, 2019

Idaho's QB has dropped back to pass six times.



He's been sacked twice, called for grounding once and hurried once. He's 1-3 for 5 yards. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) August 31, 2019

Journey Brown -- the kid who ran for 722 yards in ONE HS game -- goes right up the middle for a speedy 23-yard TD.#PSU leads Idaho 13-0 with 5:03 left in the 1Q.



(And here's a look at that 722-yard game ... because that was ridiculous: https://t.co/APbPFcR2NB) — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) August 31, 2019

As mentioned by @PSUPoorman, the kick below was tied for the third-longest FG in PSU history. https://t.co/V8DSUiL7Ev — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) August 31, 2019

Yetur Gross-Matos needed 5 minutes to get his first sack.



Imagine we'll see quite a few more of those this year ... Enjoy it now, PSU fans. This is likely the last season in the blue-and-white for that NFL-bound young man. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) August 31, 2019

PSU's Jordan Stout with the 53-yard FG.



We've heard a lot about his strong leg this offseason, and the kicker transfer just backed up the hype.



PSU leads 6-0 with 8:35 left in the 1st quarter. #PSUvsIdaho — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) August 31, 2019

Stout is 2-for-2 on kickoffs going through the end zone. Looks like Penn State shouldn't have to worry about their opponents' return game this year. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) August 31, 2019

Penn State sputters after two nice plays and has to settle for a FG after starting its drive on the Idaho 34. PSU 3-0.



You can see the potential for explosive plays here. Imagine the TD flurry will be coming at some point ... only 3:30 into the game here. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) August 31, 2019

Penn State opens the scoring with a 28-yard field goal. Rough start for the offense after a promising first few plays. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) August 31, 2019

Idaho went for it on 4th-and-1 -- can't blame a HUGE underdog for being aggressive -- and Clifford will now take over at the Idaho 34. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) August 31, 2019

Keaton Ellis in as third corner on third down with Reid shifting inside. — Derek Levarse (@TLdlevarse) August 31, 2019

No targeting on the play. Taylor stays in the game. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) August 31, 2019

First play of the game, and safety Garrett Taylor hits the intended receiver hard enough to jar the ball loose -- but there's a flag on the play.



He might be ejected for targeting. Player under review ... — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) August 31, 2019

Penn State kicker Jordan Stout kicks the opening kick out the back of the end zone and the PSU football season is underway. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) August 31, 2019

Damn I’m really not running out of Beaver today shit real — Shareef Miller (@Sacks5thReef) August 31, 2019

Joe Jonas is here on the sidelines to route on Penn State pic.twitter.com/29egcqsmf0 — Abby Drey (@ADreyPhotos) August 31, 2019

It’s Gameday in Happy Valley! These have been holidays in my family since the day I was born. I’ve been in Beaver Stadium as a fan, a recruit, a player and now will get to be in there as a coach. I’m the luckiest guy you’ve ever met! #WeAre ️ — Kevin Reihner (@CoachReihnerPSU) August 31, 2019

https://twitter.com/ByJoshMoyer/status/1167881667240849408?s=20

SHARE COPY LINK The Centre Daily Times’ Penn State football beat writer Josh Moyer breaks down what to watch for in the Nittany Lions’ season opener against Idaho on Aug. 31 at Beaver Stadium.

Fans welcome the 2019 Penn State football team to Beaver Stadium for the season opener against Idaho pic.twitter.com/tFpykjwwwH — Abby Drey (@ADreyPhotos) August 31, 2019

Penn State is set to arrive at Beaver Stadium in a little over 10 minutes.



Here’s a look at the crowd waiting for the blue buses: pic.twitter.com/eOMuPHmxxv — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) August 31, 2019

James Franklin and the Nittany Lions have arrived. Game vs. Idaho kicks off at 3:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/ijMnMmyyEh — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) August 31, 2019

Stories worth your time

What Penn State QB Sean Clifford said about his upcoming first career start

How can Idaho come close to an upset over Penn State? Here are the 2 key matchups

Why Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth’s coaches, teammates, believe he’s poised for a ‘terrific year’

Why State High grad Keaton Ellis is poised for immediate playing time as a true freshmen

Here’s what Penn State OL coach Matt Limegrover said about each of his starters

Fearless predictions on the 2019 Penn State football season

Here are the changes you can expect on Penn State football game day

Former Penn State star Miles Sanders embracing opportunity with Philadelphia Eagles

Q&A: Philadelphia Eagles’ Stefen Wisniewski talks Penn State and more

Penn State adds commitment from 4-star running back

Ex-PSU team doctor accuses football coach James Franklin of pressuring him to clear injured players

James Franklin offers brief response to accusations he pressured former team doctor

Podcast: Beat writers talk season outlook and more