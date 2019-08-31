Penn State Football
LIVE BLOG: Follow along with updates and analysis from Penn State vs. Idaho
Fans welcome the 2019 PSU team
Follow along as Centre Daily Times writers Josh Moyer and Jon Sauber critique the Penn State vs. Idaho game and Abby Drey provides behind-the-scenes and in-game photos.
Stay with us all day and check back after the game for more from the players and coaches.
Stories worth your time
What Penn State QB Sean Clifford said about his upcoming first career start
How can Idaho come close to an upset over Penn State? Here are the 2 key matchups
Why Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth’s coaches, teammates, believe he’s poised for a ‘terrific year’
Why State High grad Keaton Ellis is poised for immediate playing time as a true freshmen
Here’s what Penn State OL coach Matt Limegrover said about each of his starters
Fearless predictions on the 2019 Penn State football season
Here are the changes you can expect on Penn State football game day
Former Penn State star Miles Sanders embracing opportunity with Philadelphia Eagles
Q&A: Philadelphia Eagles’ Stefen Wisniewski talks Penn State and more
Penn State adds commitment from 4-star running back
Ex-PSU team doctor accuses football coach James Franklin of pressuring him to clear injured players
James Franklin offers brief response to accusations he pressured former team doctor
Comments